Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

DELL opened at $93.76 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,435,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

