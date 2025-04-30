Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Price

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RHP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $87.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,576,000 after acquiring an additional 207,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,737,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 853,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

