Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Price

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 258,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 116,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

