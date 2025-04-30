Exelon (EXC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXC stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14. Exelon has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

