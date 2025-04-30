ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,771,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,925,000 after purchasing an additional 215,485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,364,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ExlService by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $52,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,461. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

