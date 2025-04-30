Fairfax Financial (FRFHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $41.89 per share and revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $50.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $43.72 by $6.70. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. On average, analysts expect Fairfax Financial to post $167 EPS for the current fiscal year and $179 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at $1,541.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $1,027.00 and a 12 month high of $1,558.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,428.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,389.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRFHF. National Bankshares reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Fairfax Financial to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

