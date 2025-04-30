Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FLTB opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

