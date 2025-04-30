First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other First American Financial news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,454,906.40. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in First American Financial by 266.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 62,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.