First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target Raised to $22.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE:FBP opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $248.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.08 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $214,160.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,606.50. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

