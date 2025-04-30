First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 16,402 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Trinity Industries worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,099,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,450,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,388,000 after buying an additional 61,901 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,588,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,947,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,136,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,187,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,777,000 after acquiring an additional 446,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

TRN opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

