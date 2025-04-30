First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 34,332 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CoreCivic by 86,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.86.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

