First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 360,263 Shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Veren worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Veren in the 4th quarter worth $10,269,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veren during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veren during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veren by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Veren by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRN opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. Veren Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Veren’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

