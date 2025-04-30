First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 53,854 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 198.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

MET stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

