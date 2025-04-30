First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,010,000 after buying an additional 177,061 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.30. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.25%.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

