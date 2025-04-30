First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 769.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

PIPR opened at $242.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

