First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Element Solutions worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,685,000 after acquiring an additional 249,280 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,209,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,468,000 after purchasing an additional 209,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,174,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,727,000 after buying an additional 325,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after buying an additional 1,301,602 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

