First Trust Advisors LP Buys 20,555 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,617 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 137.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,419 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $255,433.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,566.21. This trade represents a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.77. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $79.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

