First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 354,151 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 354,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,766,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,217,000 after acquiring an additional 249,456 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after buying an additional 998,916 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,670,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after buying an additional 86,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 718,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 175,969 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

