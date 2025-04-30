First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 810.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,495.48. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

