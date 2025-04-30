First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,935,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Preferred Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

PFBC stock opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.10). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

