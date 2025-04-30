First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 792,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 350,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 239,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entruity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

