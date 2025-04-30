First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,931 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFX. Bank of America downgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.66 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average is $172.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

