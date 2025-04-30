First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 136.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801,979 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of TeraWulf worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.76. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WULF shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

