First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 220.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,862 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2,627.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after buying an additional 1,299,891 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 220,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,343,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134,776 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,308.11. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,569,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,452,476 shares in the company, valued at $389,041,156.72. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,634 shares of company stock worth $9,219,003. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

