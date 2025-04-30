First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,910,000 after purchasing an additional 892,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,829,000 after buying an additional 212,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,371,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,327,000.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.41.
Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abercrombie & Fitch
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.