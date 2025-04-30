First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,910,000 after purchasing an additional 892,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,829,000 after buying an additional 212,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,371,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,327,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.