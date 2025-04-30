First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 373,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.