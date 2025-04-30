First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,436 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Cinemark worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,130,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 18.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CNK opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

