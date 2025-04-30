First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.36 Million Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 363.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Clearwater Analytics worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,357,425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,445 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 830,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 386,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 94,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,016,073.65. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $433,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,885 shares in the company, valued at $8,315,365.45. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,478,363. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CWAN opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

