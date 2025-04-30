First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.53 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 672.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,178 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $162.00 target price on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.85.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.08.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

