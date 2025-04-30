First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.58 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.45. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

