First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 171.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Summit Materials worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE SUM opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

