First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of UiPath worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PATH opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

