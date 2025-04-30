First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMED

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.