First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.09 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,589 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

