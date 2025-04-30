First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.11 Million Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $84,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,804.63. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $50,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,485,356.20. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,852 shares of company stock worth $871,417 over the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.