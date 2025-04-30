First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.12 Million Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 102.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,159,397 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wipro were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WIT opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

