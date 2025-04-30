First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,019 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Caesars Entertainment worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CZR opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

