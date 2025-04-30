First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $93,810,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after purchasing an additional 279,361 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 598,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,630,000 after buying an additional 178,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after buying an additional 156,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $10,291,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

