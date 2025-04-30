First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,309.91. The trade was a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $5,737,645.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,509,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646,661.10. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 736,593 shares of company stock worth $91,232,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.96.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

