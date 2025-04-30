First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 12,298 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,352,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,206,355,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,380,000 after acquiring an additional 741,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $859,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $380,369,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,163,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $245.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.55.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.64.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

