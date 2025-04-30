First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 19,456 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of CVB Financial worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 134,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 815.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.62. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.45 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVBF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.