First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $154,932,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,520,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,777,000. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,798,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,689.7% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 246,803 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

