First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.60.

NYSE:RACE opened at $462.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $509.13. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

