First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,821 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Upstart were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $357,441.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,032.14. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,269,851.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,353,333.74. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,395 shares of company stock worth $2,638,828. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

