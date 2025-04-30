First Trust Advisors LP Sells 14,585 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,585 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 287,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 4,802.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 415,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 407,132 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 107,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

In other news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,495.85. This represents a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,472.10. This trade represents a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

