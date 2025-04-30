First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,873 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCO opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.27. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $80.21 and a twelve month high of $115.91.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

