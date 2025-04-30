First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,973 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of National Health Investors worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 394,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 104,186 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.61 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

