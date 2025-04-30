First Trust Advisors LP Sells 43,426 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,426 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,808,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,183,000 after buying an additional 107,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,592,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,687,000 after acquiring an additional 214,694 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,619,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,499,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,223,000 after purchasing an additional 77,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

