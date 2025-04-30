First Trust Advisors LP Sells 553,262 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 553,262 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Ladder Capital worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 418,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 96,573 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.20%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

