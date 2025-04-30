First Trust Advisors LP Sells 76,445 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,445 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,824 shares during the period.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

